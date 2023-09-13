Ukrainian, Slovak Pms Discuss Ukrainian Grain Exports

Shmyhal announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"We are working together with the European Commission to resolve this issue. We will be grateful to Slovakia for assistance in removing all restrictions on the export of Ukrainian grain," he said.

Shmyhal and Odor also discussed issues related to border infrastructure.

Shmyhal said he had proposed the joint implementation of projects to develop checkpoints on the common border. "This will help strengthen our economic cooperation," he said.

In addition, the two countries' prime ministers discussed energy issues.

"Ukrainian and Slovak operators are in close cooperation. We count on Slovakia's support this winter in terms of electricity imports," Shmyhal said.

According to him, both parties also discussed issues related to the defense sector.

"We appreciate the support provided and look forward to strengthening our cooperation in this area," Shmyhal said.