War Update: Ukrainian Forces Advance Near Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kurdiumivka

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a war update posted to Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine's defense forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector and offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut sector, destroying the enemy and liberating occupied territories step by step. As a result of the assault actions, the defense forces were partially successful near Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Kurdiumivka in the Donetsk region," the post read.

According to the General Staff, 24 combat engagements took place on Wednesday.

Throughout the day, Ukrainian aircraft launched ten strikes on concentrations of personnel, weapons and military equipment and two strikes on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of the Ukrainian rocket forces hit the invaders' command post, anti-aircraft missile system, ten artillery pieces, two ammunition depots and EW station.

The enemy launched a missile strike, 80 airstrikes and 32 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

"Unfortunately, as a result of Russian terrorist attacks, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. The port infrastructure, private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the report said.