Exciting Back-To-School Offers From Nar!

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) As the new school year kicks off, "Nar" is thrilled to announce
a range of valuable services at discounted rates. We understand the
importance of education and personal safety, and we're here to
provide solutions that make learning and monitoring easier for
students, parents, and families.
For young learners eager to explore a foreign language in an
engaging and enjoyable way, we offer the popular Lingokids app.
Teenagers and students looking for an immersive 3D learning
experience can dive into the world of Fluentworlds applications.
For parents who prioritize their children's safety and want to keep
a watchful eye on their whereabouts, the NaviMax app is here to
provide peace of mind. To access the Lingokids app, just send a
text with "LK" to 9898. For Fluentworlds, text "FW" to 2212 to get
started. NaviMax service can be obtained by downloading the app and
completing the registration process.
Getting started with these services is a breeze. Download the
respective applications from the App Store or Play Store today. For
detailed information about these offerings, please visit the
applications section on our website at nar.az .
Nar currently provides high-quality communication
services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar has been the leading
mobile operator in the country according to thePromoter Score
for the last 4 years. The mobile operator adheres to a
customer-centric strategy and provides best-in-class service at an
affordable price.
