Exciting Back-To-School Offers From Nar!

For young learners eager to explore a foreign language in an engaging and enjoyable way, we offer the popular Lingokids app. Teenagers and students looking for an immersive 3D learning experience can dive into the world of Fluentworlds applications. For parents who prioritize their children's safety and want to keep a watchful eye on their whereabouts, the NaviMax app is here to provide peace of mind. To access the Lingokids app, just send a text with "LK" to 9898. For Fluentworlds, text "FW" to 2212 to get started. NaviMax service can be obtained by downloading the app and completing the registration process.

Getting started with these services is a breeze. Download the respective applications from the App Store or Play Store today. For detailed information about these offerings, please visit the applications section on our website at nar.az .

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to thePromoter Score for the last 4 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and provides best-in-class service at an affordable price.