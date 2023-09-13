Wednesday, 13 September 2023 11:44 GMT

Nominal Income Of Azerbaijani Population Increases


9/13/2023 3:06:52 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. The nominal incomes of the Azerbaijani population amounted to 50.9 billion manat ($29.9 billion) from January through August of this year, which is 14.3 percent more than in the same period last year, the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

Nominal per capita income in Azerbaijan has grown by 13.6 percent and reached 5,013.3 manat ($2,949) over the past year.

The nominal income of the Azerbaijani population in 2022 increased by 20.5 percent, or 11.7 billion manat ($6.9 billion), compared to 2021 and reached 68.9 billion manat ($40.5 billion). During this period, per capita incomes in Azerbaijan increased by 19.9 percent, or 1 134.4 manat ($667.2).

MENAFN13092023000187011040ID1107062944

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search