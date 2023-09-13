Nominal Income Of Azerbaijani Population Increases

Nominal per capita income in Azerbaijan has grown by 13.6 percent and reached 5,013.3 manat ($2,949) over the past year.

The nominal income of the Azerbaijani population in 2022 increased by 20.5 percent, or 11.7 billion manat ($6.9 billion), compared to 2021 and reached 68.9 billion manat ($40.5 billion). During this period, per capita incomes in Azerbaijan increased by 19.9 percent, or 1 134.4 manat ($667.2).