Nominal Income Of Azerbaijani Population Increases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. The nominal
incomes of the Azerbaijani population amounted to 50.9 billion
manat ($29.9 billion) from January through August of this year,
which is 14.3 percent more than in the same period last year, the
State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.
Nominal per capita income in Azerbaijan has grown by 13.6
percent and reached 5,013.3 manat ($2,949) over the past year.
The nominal income of the Azerbaijani population in 2022
increased by 20.5 percent, or 11.7 billion manat ($6.9 billion),
compared to 2021 and reached 68.9 billion manat ($40.5 billion).
During this period, per capita incomes in Azerbaijan increased by
19.9 percent, or 1 134.4 manat ($667.2).
