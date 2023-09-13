Next Group Of Families Resettled In Azerbaijan's Aghali Get Keys To Their Houses (Photo)

In general, 25 families (123 people) left Baku for the village of Agali in the Zangilan district today.

The Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, which are part of the East Zangezur Economic Region, Vahid Hajiyev, and other officials met the newly arrived former internally displaced persons in the 'smart village' of Agali. They were handed the keys to the apartments.

As of today, a total of 133 families (649 people) have been resettled in the village of Agali in the Zangilan district within the framework of the 'Great Return' project. Newly settled families will be employed according to their professional qualifications and skills. They will work in varigovernment agencies, catering facilities, construction companies, a garment factory, etc.

All conditions and infrastructure are available for the returned population: a public services center, a school, a kindergarten, a bank, a post office, catering facilities and much more.

In addition, preparatory work is underway to relocate the next families to the village of Agali, this process is planned to be carried out in the coming months.