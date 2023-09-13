Next Group Of Families Resettled In Azerbaijan's Aghali Get Keys To Their Houses (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. A total of 25
more families were handed the keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's
Aghali, Trend reports.
In general, 25 families (123 people) left Baku for the village
of Agali in the Zangilan district today.
The Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the
Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, which are part of the
East Zangezur Economic Region, Vahid Hajiyev, and other officials
met the newly arrived former internally displaced persons in the
'smart village' of Agali. They were handed the keys to the
apartments.
As of today, a total of 133 families (649 people) have been
resettled in the village of Agali in the Zangilan district within
the framework of the 'Great Return' project. Newly settled families
will be employed according to their professional qualifications and
skills. They will work in varigovernment agencies, catering
facilities, construction companies, a garment factory, etc.
All conditions and infrastructure are available for the returned
population: a public services center, a school, a kindergarten, a
bank, a post office, catering facilities and much more.
In addition, preparatory work is underway to relocate the next
families to the village of Agali, this process is planned to be
carried out in the coming months.
