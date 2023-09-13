Azerbaijan Prevents Provocation Of Illegal Armenian Armed Formations In Kalbajar

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. On September
13, at about 19:00, the reconnaissance-sabotage group of illegal
Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where
the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed,
attempted to advance the territory where the Azerbaijan Army Units
are deployed, using ravine gaps between the combat positions of
Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Marjimak settlement of Kalbajar
region in order to carry out terrorist-sabotage operations,
Trend reports citing
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Sabotage was suppressed thanks to the vigilance of Azerbaijan
Army's servicemen on combat duty.
The reconnaissance-sabotage group was forced to retreat with one
member wounded.
