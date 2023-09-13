Dubai-Based Author Partners As A Words Ambassador With A Homegrown Brand Of Sling Books

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In an era of smartphones and keypads, one often overlooks the importance of writing with hand. There are many good reasons to write by hand, even as one is tempted to use touchpads and styover pencils and pens. Better memory, enhanced creativity, a sharper mind, and more are just a few benefits. Of course, if you\'re looking for more reasons, Dubai-based author Purva Grover and the homegrown brand of sling books, kiva concepts, offer a few fashionable, enriching ones.
Purva, who has authored three books, is an advocate of writing and reading in the region, and works extensively with both children and adults, has joined kiva concepts, as the Words Ambassador, with the intention and aspiration to encourage everyone to handwrite in the beautiful notebooks by kiva, which also serve as sling bags. \"Handwritten notes capture the richness of life, even if scribbled in poor handwriting. Typing out messages, though convenient, stifle the richness of the language,\" said Purva. kiva sling books are designed for the person on the go who wants to make their mark, capture their ideas, and stay organised in style. With their signature dot-grid, numbered pages, and sturdy book straps, you\'ll never have to sacrifice convenience for creativity again.
\"What is a notebook (even a kiva) without someone to put pen to paper? Well... that\'s why we\'re bringing in a Words Ambassador, Purva Grover, to fill our journals with stories untold. An author and journalist, we\'re looking forward to collaborating with Purva to help you find your words, and potentially find your passions. Get ready to make room for the unplanned,\" said Shelley Saha, Founder, kiva concepts.
\"Most of my writing is a gust of passion and emotion. I\'m disciplined only in terms of the fact that I write every single day, but I don\'t have a fixed hour/s devoted to it in my diary. Emotions can never be structured. Often, they pop up sans an announcement. So, I write when they demand me to do so. Hence, for me to have a notebook with me is a necessity. Yes, you may argue that one has a notes app on the smartphone, but there\'s nothing more charming and satisfying than putting pen/pencil to paper - even if that means you are merely scribbling a grocery list or a piece of poetry,\" said Purva.
This association between the two names is the beginning of many activities and inspirations that will encourage one and all to write whenever and whatever, including an upcoming journalling session.
