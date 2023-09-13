“Made In Steel 2023”: Ceo Giacomo Mareschi Danieli (Danieli Group) Explores Industry Trends

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) At the“Made in Steel 2023” conference, Giacomo Mareschi Danieli, the CEO of Danieli Group, unveiled the company's strategic initiatives for the latter part of 2023. One focal point was a resolute commitment to advancing electric steel mills, which he described as a significant endeavor in steelmaking innovation. This conference provided a vital platform for spotlighting these progressive projects, with Danieli's subsidiary, ABS, actively participating. The CEO also shared his outlook for the Group in 2023, characterizing the year as“promising”. Furthermore, he discussed prevailing industry trends, emphasizing the burgeoning demand for sustainable solutions across financial, ecological, and social dimensions. Lastly, he underscored the pivotal role of technology in this journey and the Group's substantial investments in AI-based management and integration of technology across all facets of steel production.
Giacomo Mareschi Danieli offers perspective on steel industry trends
In an interview conducted by“Siderweb” during the tenth edition of the“Made in Steel 2023” conference, Giacomo Mareschi Danieli, the Chief Executive Officer of Danieli Group, delved into the company's agenda for the latter part of the year, underscoring a firm dedication to driving forward electric steel mills, characterizing it as a significant endeavor. This event served as an opportunity to exhibit these initiatives, with the Group's subsidiary, ABS, playing an active role in the conference. The discussions revolved around innovative strategies, highlighting a profound commitment to advancing electric steel mills.“We anticipate a new era of greatness for aluminum”, affirmed CEO Giacomo Mareschi Danieli, underscoring the Group's positive outlook for 2023. He also observed that the company regards this year as“promising”. As he went on to explain, industry trends maintain alignment with those observed in 2022. He also stated that“customers consistently seek solutions that ensure sustainability in financial, ecological, and social aspects”, emphasizing how“the concept of green steel now encompasses what was once referred to as efficiency, or later as Industry 2.0-3.0-4.0”. The underlying objective endures:“Generating more value while utilizing fewer resources”.
Giacomo Mareschi Danieli: Danieli Group's dedication to innovation
In the interview, Giacomo Mareschi Danieli underscored the vital significance of technology, emphasizing the Group's preparedness, owing to substantial investments and the cultivation of innovative concepts. The CEO noted that recently, alongside the pursuit of efficiency, there has been an increasing emphasis on decarbonization:“Even customers who were previously hesitant to invest in this area have been compelled to do so in order to avoid potential obsolescence. This trend further reinforces the success of technology-driven companies like ours, where technology plays a pivotal role”. The CEO also talked about Danieli Group's ongoing projects, illustrating its steadfast dedication to innovation. Among these, the development of digital melting units stands out as one of the most promising initiatives. The CEO termed it as“the most significant innovation in steelmaking in recent decades” and foresaw its“increasing popularity in the future”. He also underscored the importance of zero-emission technologies, highlighting that although they have been available for several years, they have only recently gained seriattention. Concluding, Giacomo Mareschi Danieli revealed that Danieli Group is heavily investing in“AI-based management, both at the machine and plant level”. He believes that the integration of mechanical, electrical, and artificial intelligence technologies will be“the crucial factor for the solutions currently under development, and in the near future, it will become the industry standard”.
