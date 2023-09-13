Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2023 Kicks Off With Opening Remarks By Minister Diamantino Azevedo

Under the theme, 'Energy Security, Decarbonization and Sustainable Development', the fourth edition of the Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2023 Conference and Exhibition ( )

officially kicked off with a Welcome Address by Executive Chairman for the African Energy Chamber, NJ Ayuk, as well as opening messages delivered by the country's Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo; Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Minister of Hydrocarbons, Didier Budimbu Ntubuanga; and OPEC Secretary General, Haitham al Ghais.

The Opening Ceremony also featured a Special Address by COO of Natural Resources for Eni, Guido Brusco, and Senior Vice President of Exploration and Production in Africa for TotalEnergies, Mike Sangster.

With messages calling on global investors to participate in Angola and the region's energy sectors the delegates opened with messages of opportunity and development. Minister Azevedo emphasized the role energy will play in meeting Angola's development goals while addressing the importance of regional partnerships in spurring investment and promoting exploration and new discoveries.

Highlighting energy security as an imperative aspect of socioeconomic development, the Minister Ntubuanga called on international oil and gas companies to participate in the DRC's ongoing bid round for oil and gas blocks. Furthermore, the Minister expressed the country's commitment towards participating in the energy transition while noting that it must come in line with ensuring energy security for the DRC and surrounding region.

“Energy security depends highly on the available resources in the country,” Minister Ntubuanga stated, adding,“One of the objectives of the Republic is to promote, integrate, and implement sustainable development. The Congo and other members support the concept of the energy transition, but it's important to mention that we should firstly obtain energy in our country.”

Meanwhile, with a background in the energy and oil sectors as well as in international diplomacy, OPEC Secretary General al Ghais advanced the dialogue around global market trends while making a strong case for multilateral cooperation and investment. Al Ghais also made a case for international oil and gas companies to participate in the African energy market while striving to address the continent's environmental challenges.

“The reality is that the oil and gas industry should be part of the solution to environmental challenges” al Ghais stated, adding,“However, we want to make use of the resources and the knowledge which has been gained up until now so that we can efficiently achieve this goal.”

NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber noted that The African Energy Chamber has been pleased to watch the path Angola has been taking to drive its energy industry forward.

“One of the key elements to guarantee that this economic development evolves in Angola's favor is the wise leadership guiding it, including President João Lourenço and Oil and Gas Minister Diamantino Azevedo he said, adding that since taking office in 2017, President Lourenço has committed to strengthening and enhancing Angola's oil and gas sector while enriching the lives of Angola's people.

“Just one year into his administration, the president enacted legal reforms to restructure the state oil company Sonangol; establish the National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG) to combat stalled investments and introduce an enabling framework to maximize the value of Angolan gas.”

Representing one of Angola's largest and most reliable energy partners, oil and gas supermajor, Eni, Guido Brudelivered a Special Address, highlighting the company's role in advancing Angola energy market expansion agenda for energy poverty eradication and a just and inclusive energy transition. Brunoted gas as an important resource for Angola to develop its energy sector and reduce energy poverty, highlighting its role as a transition resource in the energy transition.

“Our work to develop the energy sector with the Angolan authority has been extraordinary. The potential of the value chain of gas in Angola is transformative and will have a fundamental role in the development of more sustainable energy substituting liquids. Gas development will also support the development of the chemical industry and the production of fertilizers that will feed the agro-sector.” stated Brusco.

A Special Address by Mike Sangster closed off the Opening Ceremony for AOG 2023, who spoke on Angola's long-standing partnership with TotalEnergies and the role hydrocarbons will continue to play in shaping the country's economy. Sangster highlighted sustainability and local content development as the key objectives for the supermajor, while expressing optimism for the ongoing exploratory campaigns in both mature and frontier markets in Angola.

“As TotalEnergies celebrates its 70th anniversary in Angola, we're proud to have contributed to numermilestones in the country”, Sangster stated, adding,“Our commitment to Angola is demonstrated by our four deepwater rigs in operation, more than we have anywhere else on the globe.”

Taking place over two days in Luanda from 13-14 September, AOG 2023 unites regional energy leaders, national and international oil company executives, and global financiers and players for series of keynotes, panel discussions, deal-signing ceremonies, networking session, and exhibitions. The conference is organized by Energy Capital & Power under the auspices of Minister Diamantino and in partnership with the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency, AIDAC, and the African Energy Chamber.