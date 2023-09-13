Azule Energy, Sonangol Sign Deal On Decarbonization Initiatives At Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2023

International energy company, Azule Energy, and Angola's National Oil Company, Sonangol, signed a deal enabling the two companies to collaborate on decarbonization initiatives in Angola.

The deal was signed by Adriano Mongini, CEO of Azule Energy and Joaquim Fernandes, Executive Director of Sonangol during the first day of the Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2023 conference and exhibition.

With Angola fast-tracking the development of recent discoveries and intensifying exploration to expand its reserves and output while boosting midstream and downstream activities, Azule Energy will play an important role in the country's energy future. As such, the company will strive towards achieving environmental and sustainability ambitions while combining their efforts to create more efficiency operations while increasing investment, job creation, and growth in Angola.

Under the theme, 'Energy Security, Decarbonization and Sustainable Development', this year's edition of AOG 2023 is committed to promoting energy development while striving to address the narrative of a just energy transition.

