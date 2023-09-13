Kremlin Hails Significant Talks With North Korea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- A summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was "significant" and fruitful, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, pointing out that the talks focused on current global affairs.
Citing a genuine desire on Pyongyang's part to bolster relations with Moscow across numerfields, the spokesman said that greater cooperation would prove "beneficial" for both countries.
Holding a marathon summit at Russia's new space launch station, Putin and the North Korean leader discussed a myriad of matters, ranging from military relations to the war in Ukraine. (end)
