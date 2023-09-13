Yemeni Pm: Goal Of Peace Is To Restore State, Resume Normalcy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed said on Wednesday that the goal of peace is to restore the state, resume the normal situation, and establish a real peace capable of steadiness and supported by practical guarantees.
The Yemen News Agency (SABA) reported that this came during the prime minister's meeting in Aden with the head of the EU mission and the ambassadors of France, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland to Yemen to discuss coordinated UN, regional and international efforts to advance efforts for a political solution and bring peace to Yemen.
The state of war sparked by the Houthi militias ends when their attempts to "impose their agenda", continuing to make citizens suffer in areas under their control and using them as a means to reap political gains end, he mentioned.
He underlined the role of the Presidential Leadership Council and the legitimate government towards resuming the political process and establishing peace in accordance with the terms of reference for the solution and supporting Saudi, Omani and UN mediation efforts.
The Houthi militias continue to close roads, siege cities, target civilians, and their destructive practices against the national economy, stifling freedoms, and recruiting children continue, he pointed out.
On their side, the European diplomats fully support the government and its efforts to implement reforms and work to stabilize economic conditions, rejecting any actions that undermine its role in performing its duties, expressing their appreciation for the keenness shown by the government and the Presidential Leadership Council to establish peace and reach a political solution. (end)
