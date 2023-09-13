Inflation Rate In Us Rises Amid Sharp Increase In Energy Prices

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- The annual inflation rate in theaccelerated for a second straight month to 3.7 percent in August, said Bureau of Labor Statistics Wednesday.
Oil prices have been on the rise in the previtwo months, which coupled with base effects from last year, pushed the inflation higher, it added.
"The index for gasoline was the largest contributor to the monthly all items increase, accounting for over half of the increase. Also contributing to the August monthly increase was continued advancement in the shelter index, which rose for the 40th consecutive month," said the Bureau of Labor report.
Meantime,President Joe Biden affirmed, "Overall inflation has fallen substantially over the last year, but I know last month's increase in gas prices put a strain on family budgets."
"That's why I remain laser-focused on cutting energy costs, including by investing in clean energy to bolster our energy security," he added. (end)
rsr.aa
MENAFN13092023000071011013ID1107062905
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.