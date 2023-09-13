Kuwaitis Turn Tangling Beads Into Cross-Generational Art Form

KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwaitis have mastered the craft of tangling beads as an art form passed down through generations, an often strenueffort that requires both time and patience.

Presenting a workshop on the intricacies of this activity, Yousef Al-Qallaf, a practitioner of this art from that is deeply embedded in Kuwaiti tradition, displayed the vast array of beads that are used in this local pastime.