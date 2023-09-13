Kuwaitis Turn Tangling Beads Into Cross-Generational Art Form

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Khaled Al-Jales
KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwaitis have mastered the craft of tangling beads as an art form passed down through generations, an often strenueffort that requires both time and patience.
Presenting a workshop on the intricacies of this activity, Yousef Al-Qallaf, a practitioner of this art from that is deeply embedded in Kuwaiti tradition, displayed the vast array of beads that are used in this local pastime. (end) kmj.nam
MENAFN13092023000071011013ID1107062904
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.