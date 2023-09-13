Italy, Algeria To Launch Initiatives On Illegal Migration In Mediterranean

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani affirmed Wednesday the possibility of launching joint initiative between Italy and Algeria regarding illegal migration across the Mediterranean.
"We discussed with Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmad Attaf potential joint initiative to prevent illegal migration flows in the Mediterranean," said Tajani on X platform.
The minister said that he also discussed with his Algerian counterpart "the Niger crisis and instability in the Sahel region," stressing the importance of strengthening coordination between Italy and Algeria on major regional issues. (end)
