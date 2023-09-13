China Appoints First Ambassador To Afghanistan Under Taliban Rule

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- A newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan, Zhao Xing presented his credentials to the Afghan Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund in capital city Kabul on Wednesday, making him the first appointed foreign envoy in the country since the beginning of Taliban rule in 2021.
According to deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, Bilal Karimi in a statement to media said that the newly appointed Ambassador while presenting his credentials pledged to make efforts to strengthen relations between Kabul and Beijing.
The Chinese envoy said that China will play a significant role in the economic and peaceful affairs of the country, and that they will not interfere in the internal political affairs of Afghanistan. China's previambassador to Afghanistan, Wang Yu took up the role in 2019 and finished his tenure last month. (end)
