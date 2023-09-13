Kuwait Amir Receives Cable From Crown Prince Following Return Home

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Wendesday a cable from His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to express joy on his safe return following a private visit to Italy.
His Highness the Crown Prince expressed joy upon His Highness the Amir's return, and said citizens and expatriates were wishing wellbeing for His Highness the Amir, and praying for Allah the Almighty to bestow on him with blessing to continue his leadership of the nation towards further progress and prosperity.
His Highness the Amir thanked His Highness the Crown Prince for his kind words and best wishes.
His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah the Almighty to preserve the nation and bless it with sustainable security, stability and prosperity towards further development. (end)
bs
MENAFN13092023000071011013ID1107062900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.