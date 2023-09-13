Japanese Grant To Provide Medical Equipment To Jemzo Charity Association In Zarqa

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Zarqa, Sept. 13 (Petra)-- The Government of Japan has extended a grant of seventy-two thousand two hundred and fortyfivedollars (US$ 72,245) to Jemzo Charity Association in Zarqa (northeast Amman) for the provision of medical equipment under the scheme called Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGP).
A Grant Contract was signed by OKUYAMA Jiro, Ambassador of Japan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and Sameer Abd-Aljawad, Chairman of the Jemzo Charity Association, during the ceremony held on Wednesday, according to an embassy statement.
This grant assistance aims to enhance the quality of medical services provided at the medical center in Zarqa, through the provision of a new Ultrasound, Panoramic Dental X-ray, and Intraoral Digital Imaging Sensor.
Jemzo Charity Association, which provides medical, educational, and financial support to the underprivileged Jordanian and refugees, opened a medical centre in Zarqa in 2011. Since then, they have been providing medical services to the vulnerable people at an affordable prices or free of charge. With the new medical equipment provided by the Japanese grant, the medical center will be able to provide more accurate services and improve access to medical services for underprivileged people in Zarqa.
At the signing ceremony, Ambassador OKUYAMA expressed his gratitude to the association's great social contribution and stated: "As we move forward with this partnership, I am fully confident that the Jemzo Charity Association will utilize the equipment responsibly, prioritizing the needs of those who are most vulnerable and marginalized. Your association's dedication and passion for helping vulnerable people inspiresall and reaffirms the importance of collective action in making a positive impact on society."
In his response, chairman of Jemzo Charity Association Mr. Sameer Abd-Aljawad said: "We are honored to cooperate with the Embassy of Japan to procure medical equipment to the Jemzo Medical Center. This allows our doctors and nurses to provide medical services with affordable prices for low-income people."
Under Japanese Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects, Japan has extended more than $10 million for 158 projects to non-governmental organizations, schools, hospitals, and local governments in Jordan since 1993.
