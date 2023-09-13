Prince Hassan Meets Thai Students In Sharia Schools In Jordanian Universities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 13 (Petra) -- HRH Prince Hassan bin Talal, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the the Royal Institute for Inter-Faith Studies (RIIFS), on Wednesday met with students from the Thai community studying in Sharia schools in Jordanian universities, in the presence of Ambassador of Thailand to Jordan, Supark Prongthura.
Prince Hassan stressed the importance of the kinship that unites Muslims, especially in light of the tragedy of the earthquake in Marrakesh and the disaster in Libya.
HRH pointed out to the tribulations befalling the Islamic nation, from which the fragile and marginalized suffer more, noting that the gateway to the solution to these problems is cultural affection.
Prince Hassan called for investing and employing human beings' natural abilities to serve human dignity.
For his part, Prongthura said Jordan has become an increasingly popular educational destination for Muslim students in Thailand, noting that there are 500 Thai Muslim students enrolled in Jordanian universities, which is the second largest number of Thai students studying abroad, after Egypt.
He added that Jordan, in addition to its academic excellence, represents an ideal multicultural society for Thais to learn from in many aspects, in addition, the students' direct experience through living, exchanging views and interacting with leaders and experts from different faiths will help them adapt what they have learned to their communities in Thailand and many corners of the world in the future, wherever they are.
The meeting was held at the conclusion of the "Young Leaders in a Multicultural Society" project, which is implemented by the RIIFS in cooperation with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Thailand in Amman for the second year in a row.
The project aims to train a number of Thai students studying in Sharia schools at Yarmouk University, the University of Jordan, and the universities of Jerash, Mu'tah, and Applied Sciences, with the aim of learning more about religidiversity in Jordan, the importance of cooperation between followers of religions, in addition to the importance of promoting respect for others and different religiand cultural identities.
MENAFN13092023000117011021ID1107062894
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.