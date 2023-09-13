National Forum On Upr Impact On Jordan's Human Rights Situation Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 13 (Petra) - Deputizing for Prime Minister Dr. Bisher Khasawneh, Minister of State for Legal Affairs, Nancy Namrouqa on Wednesday attended activities of the National Forum on "Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of Human Rights and its Impact on the Human Rights Situation in Jordan."
During a forum organized by Al Hayat Center - RASED for Civil Society Development, Namrouqa said Jordan's political will, represented by His Majesty King Abdullah II, and supported by HRH Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, pays the greatest attention to the human rights file in all its political, economic and social aspects.
Namrouqa added that His Majesty launched the Kingdom's comprehensive modernization project with its three political, economic and administrative tracks at the beginning of Jordan's bicentennial.
This project helped the state move from developing plans and strategies to their "seriand actual" implementation, which would undoubtedly contribute to strengthening the human rights situation in Jordan in all its aspects, according to Namrouqa.
Highlighting the government's achievements in this regard, she said key legislation steps were made, primarily endorsing the election and political parties laws and the related constitutional amendments.
She also referred to Royal directives to review the draft Access to Information Right Law, which would help public obtain "correct and accurate" information "quickly" and respond to rumors and false news, through a ministerial committee formed for this purpose.
Noting the government's belief in importance of the human rights UPR, she said 149 recommendations, which Jordan accepted in the 2018 3rd UPR receive its continufollow-up, by issuing circulars, tracking their implementation, empowering workers to implement their axes and reviewing legislation to align with international obligations in this field.
She noted the government is implementing axes of the Comprehensive National Human Rights Plan for 2016-2025, and aligning it with sustainable development goals, recommendations of human rights UPR, and related international protection mechanisms.
Moreover, Namrouqa noted Jordan's legislative authority is a "major" partner in the human rights file, to follow up on its situation, through its legislative and oversight role.
MENAFN13092023000117011021ID1107062893
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.