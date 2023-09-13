Hneifat Meets With Gggi Representative Over Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 13 (Petra) - Minister of Agriculture, Khaled Hneifat, on Wednesday said the ministry's tasks foon "important" plans, based on Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) approved by the Jordanian government and followed up by His Majesty King Abdullah II.
During his meeting with Representative of Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), Christophe Assicot, Hneifat said these schemes foprimarily on developing Jordan's agricultural counseling and financing to cover crop deficits and food processing.
Hneifat noted this vision also aims to enhance marketing chains, afforestation, water harvesting, establish high-quality cooperative societies, and achieve rural development and women empowerment.
For his part, Assicot said the meeting aimed to increase and expand cooperation with the ministry to support Jordan's food security by investing in development projects for Middle Eastern and African countries.
Assicot also expressed GGGI's keenness to learn about the ministry's priorities and its current action strategy to develop the Kingdom's agricultural sector.
