Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (September 14-16, 2023)

This weekend in Qatar, the air will be filled with the aroma of freshly roasted beans, a geeky bliss awaits the tech-savvy, design excellence in furniture takes center stage, and there's a world of cosplay and a princess's tiara on display-all these and more awaiting for you to discover. Happy weekend!

Doha International Coffee Exhibition



September 14 - 16, 2023

Thursday & Saturday: 10am - 10pm; Friday: 1pm - 10pm

Doha Exhibition & Convention Center

Qatar is brewing up excitement for coffee-loving community. Imagine the aroma of freshly roasted beans, the rich and velvety textures of expertly brewed coffee, and the clinking of cups in celebration of the world's favorite drink. This exhibition is more than just coffee shop booths, it's a dynamic showcase of innovation, education, and coffee commerce. So, if you're a coffee connoisseur or just someone who wants a good weekend, you won't want to miss Qatar's first edition of the International Coffee Exhibition.

'Masterpieces of Furniture Design' Exhibition



Until December 9, 2023

Saturday to Thursday: 11am - 9pm; Friday: 3:30pm - 9pm

M7, Msheireb Downtown Doha

The 'Masterpieces of Furniture Design' Exhibition is a collaboration between M7 and Germany's Vitra Design Museum, and is the first of its kind in the Middle East. Here, you will explore a treasure trove of over 50 iconic objects, each narrating the 200-year saga of modern furniture. You'll see seven thematic principles that define design excellence, from 'Innovating Crafts and Technologies' to 'Designing Sustainability', all of which reveal the relationship between art and functionality in design evolution. Free entry to residents. Book tickets here .

Vote for your favourite AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 slogan

Until September 22, 2023



Want to be part of the action at Asia's grandest football showdown? The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 are handing you the power to pick the perfect slogan. Head over to AFC's website to cast your vote from a lineup of 11 slogans. The lucky winner wins a trip with a buddy to catch the opening clash between champions Qatar and Lebanon at the Lusail Stadium on January 12, 2024. The official slogan will be revealed on October 4, 2023.

Geekend 2023 by Doha Film Institute



September 15 - 16, 2023

3pm - 11pm

Geekdom Building, Lusail Boulevard

Get ready for two days of pure geeky bliss, because Geekend is back and it's going to be epic! Day one is all about gaming glory as AAmghessib presents the Back-2-Back eSports tournaments. Watch teams of 2 fight to the end to claim the title of national e-football champion! On day two, the spotlight turns to the incredible world of cosplay. Registrations for the contest are closed, but don't be afraid to transform into your favorite characters, meet fellow cosplayers, and let your inner geek shine! Secure yourself a fun weekend by registering in this geeky paradise for a minimal entrance fee of QR15!

Jewelry Exhibition by Lorenz Bäumer



Until October 4, 2023

Saturday to Wednesday: 10am - 10pm; Thursday: 10am - 12am; Friday: 1pm - 12am

Printemps Doha, Doha Oasis

Take a look through history by stepping foot in this exhibition featuring none other than Princess Charlene of Monaco's breathtaking Écume de Diamants tiara, a masterpiece crafted by the renowned Lorenz Bäumer, the last of the independent designers gracing the elegant Place Vendôme in Paris. What makes this event truly exceptional is that, for the very first time, the Palace of Monhas graciously allowed the princess's tiara to be displayed for public viewing. Entrance is free, make sure you visit this once-in-a-lifetime exhibition!

Watch 'Voices of Qatar'



Visit Qatar YouTube Channel

Qatar Tourism has just launched their incredible initiative, 'Voices of Qatar ', and it's a game-changer. This captivating series of videos isn't your typical travel content. It's a front-row seat to Qatar's past, present, and future, as told by the incredible talents who have shaped it. These aren't just interviews, they're journeys into the very soul of Qatar. Get to know the cultural changemakers who make Qatar shine and hear their stories of challenges and triumphs, all while exploring the rich heritage and contemporary culture of this incredible land. If you've ever dreamt of experiencing Qatar, let 'Voices of Qatar' be your guide. Watch here and get ready to be inspired!

Register for Ooredoo Doha Marathon 2024



February 16, 2024

Registration is officially open for Ooredoo Doha Marathon 2024 ! Mark your calendars for February 16, 2024, because this event is going to be epic! Adult participants can choose from the full marathon (42.2km), a half marathon (21.1km), a speedy 10km, or a 5km race. Teens aged 13-17 can also participate in mini 10km and 5km marathons, while children under the age of 13 have a chance to join the 1km race. Registration fees range from QR80 to QR250 without booking fees, but here's a pro tip: sign up four or more runners in one go, and you'll enjoy a 25% discount on registration fees! Only 15,000 participants can enter, so register online before spots run out!

Nasta'liq Script (Beginners) Workshop



Saturdays in September

11:30am - 1:30pm

Museum of Islamic Art

Learn the secrets of the Nasta'liq Script, where strokes dance and words come to life. Discover the magic behind this art form, brought to life by the genMir Ali Al-Tabreezi back in the 15th century. Join the workshop lead, Hussein Ammar Ahmed, on this thrilling calligraphic adventure. Free to attend. Register now and be part of this artful experience!