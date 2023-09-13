Nardelli's Expands To Three Locations

Noble Gas, Inc. is a Connecticut-based business bringing high-end automobile re-fueling centers to New England. The first station opened in Hartford in 2013. Noble's partnership with Nardelli's is the beginning of their next phase of development that will create new high-end travel plazas. These sites will feature indoor and outdoor seating, fast EV charging stations, higher end brands and a strong dedication to outstanding customer service.

"We are extremely excited for the opportunity to join forces with THE Noble team. We have been in talks for several years and could not have asked for a better fit as we share the same passion and vision for both companies to grow beyond the New England footprint," said the Nardelli Family.

"Noble is a relatively new family-owned business, and we are excited to partner with such a long standing, family-owned Connecticut business," said Michael Frisbie. "I am so grateful the Nardelli family has put their trust in Noble to help them grow their brand throughout Connecticut and beyond.

With 101 years of family-owned success, Nardelli's has experienced steady growth and customer demand for more locations in Connecticut and adjoining states for made to order GRINDERS.

Nardelli's, humbly established as a grocery store in

1922

by three Italian brothers who saw an opportunity for a new business venture in

Waterbury, CT. The original grinder-bread sandwich stuffed with meat, cheese-quickly became a staple.

The brand has stayed family-owned and operated and currently has 15 Connecticut locations . Winning many prestigiawards, and just to name a few, the

Greater Waterbury

Chamber of Commerce "Small Business of the Year", Connecticut Magazine Pollster "Best Grinder in

State of CT

18 years running including 2023," highlighted in Food & Wine and featured as one of the "Best 7 Sandwich Shops in the Nation" on the Travel Channel Sandwich Paradise series. This new franchise expansion helps put Nardelli's Brand continued growth in fast-casual food service in America.

For more information on the expansion, contact:

MaNardelli

at (203) 720-FRAN

Or visit

to discover additional franchise opportunities.

