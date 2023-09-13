Cloudscann Inc. Launches Innovative Saas For Incident Management Procedures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Dan Kerning, CEO
With VisualC3, we balance tech and human resources for Situational
Awareness as a Service, recognizing YOU as the smartest sensor.” - Dan Kerning, CEOGARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- CloudScann, Inc., a leading innovator in Software as a Service (SaaS) web applications, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking newest product, VisualC3 (VC3). This cutting-edge SaaS is set to redefine incident reporting and escalation procedures by seamlessly integrating 911 dispatchers into existing workflows for the Education, Property Management, Lone Workers, Transportation, and Logistics industry applications.
VC3 is the result of years of meticuldevelopment and a deep understanding of the needs and preferences of today's tech-savvy consumers. With its user-friendly interface and feature-rich functionality, it promises to make incident reporting and escalation simpler, more efficient, and more enjoyable than ever before.
Key features include SeeItSendIt, GuardMe, Check-In, SOS Panic Button, Dispatch, Places, and direct 911 integration.
Key workflows that VC3 can assist with by industry are:
Education
. Missing student
. Active Shooter
. Fires
. Inclement weather advisories
. Vandalism
. Assembly during fire drills
. Off-camfield trip check-ins
Property Management
. Noise Complaints
. Lease Violations
. Tenant Disputes
. Parking Issues
. Medical emergencies
. Building systems upkeep
. Repair and restoration oversight
. Utilities management
. Security guard supervision
Lone Workers
. Assault and battery incidents
. Harassment or discrimination
. Payment disputes
. Client misconduct
. Location sharing during independent
meetings
Transportation and Logistics
. Vandalism
. Emergency management
. Employee incidents
. Environmental incidents
. Smooth shift changes
CEO/Founder of CloudScann, Daniel Kerning, has over 20 years of experience working with variIT infrastructures. Dan invented and has patents pertaining to the VisualC3 concept as he witnessed the convergence of IT and Physical Security over the last 20 years.
Dan is also a proud Navy Flight Officer Veteran, and his combined experience both as a Veteran and an IT Expert aided in his understanding of market needs for incident reporting in the 21st Century. Coining the phrase "Situational Awareness as a Service" or "SAaaS" for short, is a direct result of this. Through his time in the Navy, a takeaway of remaining aware of your surroundings is of paramount importance, and carrying this concept into the development of VC3 has been a benchmark for its success. Dan has also been committed to making our communities safer with both the invention of VC3 and by giving back to the Veteran community through the direct hiring of fellow veterans.
For more information about VC3 and CloudScann, please visit to explore the comprehensive suite of features, request more information, or set up a live demonstration.
#SeeItSendIt #TheSmartestSensorIsYou #VC3 #SAaaS #StaySafe
Jack Kerning
CIO
MENAFN13092023003118003196ID1107062831
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.