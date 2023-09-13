Imtiaz Developments Breaks Ground On Flagship Project In Jvc Worth Dh390 Million

Last updated: Wed 13 Sep 2023, 2:05 PM

Imtiaz Developments , a boutique real estate developer in Dubai renowned for its portfolio of landmark projects, recently marked a historic milestone with the groundbreaking ceremony of their flagship project, Luxor by Imtiaz. This momentoccasion symbolises the inception of a project worth Dh390 million located in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments, expressed unwavering confidence in this ambitiproject, stating, "As Dubai continues its transformation into a global hub, attracting a diverse array of individuals who have chosen this dynamic city as their home, we are excited to spearhead the future of urban living and align our strategy with Vision D33, launched by our leaders. This project is a showcase of our expertise in creating projects that are architectural masterpieces."

Luxor by Imtiaz offers a premium living experience featuring retail space, studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartment units. The project presents a thoughtfully curated range of modern amenities that redefine contemporary living.

The project offers direct access to Central Park. The development is set to include an elevated sky garden on the 16th floor, offering breathtaking views of JVC. The advanced fitness center will inspire residents on a transformative well-being journey. The business center will serve as a hub for innovation, fostering collaboration in an elegant setting. At the heart of Luxor is the club room, a communal area for relaxation and social interaction.

The kids play area sparks safe and stimulating play, while the Luxor Movie Theatre offers a cinematic experience, taking viewers on an unforgettable visual journey. Residents will benefit from electric parking stations within the building, alongside ample extra parking spaces dedicated to visitors. The apartment, complete with many contemporary amenities, will also feature a state-of-the-art purified drinking and sparkling water tap system, setting it apart as a true gem in the real estate landscape.

Slated for completion in the third quarter of 2026, Luxor promises an emblem of elegance and sophisticated living. The ground-breaking event for Luxor by Imtiaz drew participation from esteemed dignities, marking Imtiaz Development 's commitment to excellence.

For inquiries and more information, please contact: 800 IMTIAZ (468429) or please visit .

