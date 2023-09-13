Dubai: Museum Of The Future To Host Inaugural Climate Future Week

Last updated: Wed 13 Sep 2023, 6:53 PM

The Museum of the Future collaborated with Dubai-based interdisciplinary think tank, Fiker Institute, to host the inaugural 'Climate Future Week' from September 26 to September 30.

The week-long event will feature a conference with participation from government officials, prominent public figures, international institutions, and global experts. This initiative aligns with the 'Year of Sustainability' and the UAE's preparations to host the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change's Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai this coming November.

The main conference, taking place over three days, will consist of sessions and keynote speeches that will analyse critical future trends and global challenges in the realm of climate change. They will also put a spotlight on cutting-edge innovations, technologies, and ground-breaking inventions designed to address these challenges. Additionally, the conference will explore opportunities for international partnerships aimed at securing a greener and brighter future for humanity.

The conference offers an interactive platform for attendees, where researchers, enthusiasts, and experts in climate and sustainability, are able to engage in discussions about future strategies for addressing climate change. It aims to encourage conversations on boosting community awareness, devising innovative solutions, investing in clean energy projects, and advancing sustainable agricultural practices.

With the conference agenda including inspirational keynote speakers, writers and artists, the participants will be exposed to human stories and anecdotes revolving around sustainability and climate resilience.

The dialogue will put a spotlight on discussions around how different economic, governmental, cultural, and societal sectors influence climate change. They will explore the potential of leveraging advanced technology to bolster global endeavours aimed at preserving the environment in the years ahead.

Climate Future Week also includes an array of diverse experiences that will be shared and presented by creatives, designers, artists, writers, content creators and filmmakers who fotheir work on sustainability - leading with an eco-friendly approach.

In addition to the main conference, Climate Future Week will feature a series of activities workshops aimed at individuals interested in sustainability and climate change. These workshops, spanning several days, will be coordinated by the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), the Dubai Future Foundation Fund, and varicollaborating partners. Additionally, Climate Future Week will host a variety of diverse events, including the Climate Film Festival, Climate Photo Gallery, and the Start-up Council.

Khalfan Belhoul, the CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, affirmed that the Climate Future Week, in collaboration with Fiker Institute, is part of a broader commitment to bolster national endeavours and initiatives within the realm of environmental conservation, climate change, and natural resource management. This commitment gains particular significance as COP28 approaches, where global discussions on the future of climate change will be hosted in Dubai from November. This endeavour further solidifies the UAE's staas a hub for crucial global dialogues that impact our present day and future challenges and opportunities.

Belhoul added:“Climate Future Week will offer a significant platform for conducting meaningful dialogues that will delve into the actions that governments, institutions, and individuals can take to make a positive impact in mitigating the anticipated challenges of climate change. It is essential to recognise that the effects of climate change will extend beyond specific segments or geographical regions.”

