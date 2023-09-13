Watch: Sheikh Mohammed Meets Kuwait Deputy Prime Minister

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the and Ruler of Dubai, met with Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Kuwait, at Za'abeel Palace in Dubai on Wednesday, in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed the visiting dignitary and conveyed his greetings to the Emir of Kuwait and the Kuwaiti people, wishing them continued progress and prosperity.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations and cooperation across key sectors given the backdrop of close coordination and consultation between the two countries at all levels.

Sheikh Mohammed and the visiting leader also discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties to accelerate the achievement of comprehensive development goals set out by both nations.

The two leaders also explored ways to bolster cooperation to achieve greater synergies across the Gulf and spur developmental aspirations through the region. The meeting saw an exchange of views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group, besides a number of Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed welcomed Sheikh Ahmad Fahad upon his arrival at Dubai Airport. Also present to receive the Kuwaiti leader were Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of CabAffairs; Dr. Mattar Al Neyadi, Ambassador to Kuwait; and Jamal Al Ghunaim, Ambassador of Kuwait to the UAE.

