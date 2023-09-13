Sharjah Government Summit Kicks Off With Nod To Sustainability

Last updated: Wed 13 Sep 2023, 9:44 PM

A government summit has kicked off in Sharjah with a nod to the sustainability and food security initiatives the emirate is championing.

The 12th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on Wednesday, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC).

Organised under the theme 'Today's Resources... Tomorrow's Wealth', this year, the forum's dialogues are focused on how nations and governments can collaborate to utilise and optimise resources better and turn them into sustainable wealth for future generations.

In their speeches, several speakers highlighted issues

First loaf of bread from Sharjah

In his opening speech, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed praised the vision of Sharjah Ruler in pushing UAE's food security agenda and gave the example of Sharjah's wheat harvest.

"[He] appointed agricultural engineers and put together a team of experts, led hundreds of field visits and research activities to locate the most appropriate plot of land in the desert for wheat production, and launched wheat production sufficiency as one of our emirate's food security initiatives," he said. "And on March 20 this year, we tasted the first loaf of bread from the wheat of Sharjah."

Similarly, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, pointed out that the steps taken by the are a model for other countries to follow. "The UAE's approach to sustainability is pragmatic," she said. "We want to reach a point where when we use our last barrel of oil, we celebrate the day, not worry."

Challenges

In his keynote speech, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of SGMB, highlighted the world's challenges regarding wealth and resources.

He pointed out that the world faces a challenge not in the scarcity of resources but in managing and investing them effectively.

"Considering these facts, the central role of government becomes clear- to shape the path of change," he said. "We know that policies, plans, and solutions will remain on paper if they do not transform into conscipractices within communities and daily behaviour that align ambitions and goals with implementation."

