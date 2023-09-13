Four Migrants Dead After Boat Sinks Off Tunisia

Tunis: Four Tunisian migrants died and 21 others were rescued after their boat sank while trying to reach the Italian coast, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

The boat capsized after leaving Sfax in eastern Tunisia on Tuesday, court spokesman Faouzi Masmoudi told AFP, noting that an investigation had been opened.



EU chief wants global expert panel on AI

Radiation level of Iphone 12 too high, French watchdog orders Apple to withdraw Chinese tourists get visa-free entry to Thailand in busy season

Sfax has become a major hub for migrants from Tunisia and other parts of Africa attempting perilvoyages across the Mediterranean, often in rickety boats, in hopes of a better life.

The eastern Tunisian port city is located about 130 kilometres (80 miles) from the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Four passengers -- a woman and three children -- perished in the shipwreck, while the 21 others, all Tunisians, were rescued by the coastguard.

Tunisians have opted for the perilsea journey in growing numbers as the country faces a grinding economic crisis and severe shortages of basic staples.

The country has also been shaken by major political tensions since President Kais Saied launched a power grab in July 2021 in what his opponents call a "coup".