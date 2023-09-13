Qatar's Ipi Rises 4.2% Y-O-Y In June

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Industrial Production index (IPI) reached 103.9 points in June 2023, rising by 4.2% in comparison with the previmonth (May 2023), and by 4.2% when compared to the corresponding month in 2022 according to the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) data.

The IPI is a short-term quantitative index that measures the growth of variindustrial sectors in economy. The relative weight of main economic sectors under this indicator include, Mining (82.46%), Manufacturing (15.85%), Electricity (1.16%), Water (0.53%).

In“Mining” sector the index of this sector showed an increase by 5% compared to the previmonth (May 2023), because of the increase in the quantities of“crude oil petroleum and natural gas” with the same percentage, while“Other mining and quarrying” decreased by 1.1%.

When compared to the corresponding month of the previyear (June 2022), the IPI of Mining increased by 5.3%. Graphs (2) explains the trends of monthly IPI in the mining sector during June 2022 until June 2023.

While the“Manufacturing” sector showed a decrease by 0.4% compared to the previmonth (May 2023), The groups showed a decrease include:“Manufacture of basic metals” by 5.8%, followed by“Printing and reproduction of recorded media'' by 4.3%,“Manufacture of food products” by 1.0%, and“Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products” by 0.9%. However, an increase was recorded in“Manufacture of refined petroleum products” by 6.5%,“Manufacture of beverages” by 4.7%,“Manufacture of rubber and plastics products” by 2.7%, and“Manufacture of Cement and other non-metallic mineral products” by 0.1%.

On the other hand, in terms of annual change, comparing to June 2022, a decrease of 1.1% was recorded, due to the decrease in“Manufacture of rubber and plastics products” by 11.3%, ''Printing and reproduction of recorded media'' by 9.1%,“Manufacture of refined petroleum products” by 6.3%,“Manufacture of Cement & other non-metallic mineral products” by 5.6%, and“Manufacture of basic metals” by 2.7%.

The“Electricity, gas, supply” saw an increase of 8.4% was noticed in the production of“Electricity” between June 2023 and the previmonth (May 2023).

Comparing with the corresponding month (June 2022), a decrease of 0.8% was recorded.

While the“Water Supply” also saw an increase of 2.1% was noticed in the production of ''Water'' between June 2023 and the previmonth (May 2023).

Compared with the corresponding month (June 2022), an increase of 2.1% was recorded.