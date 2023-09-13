Wednesday, 13 September 2023 10:40 GMT

Qatar's Ipi Rises 4.2% Y-O-Y In June


9/13/2023 2:39:10 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Industrial Production index (IPI) reached 103.9 points in June 2023, rising by 4.2% in comparison with the previmonth (May 2023), and by 4.2% when compared to the corresponding month in 2022 according to the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) data.

The IPI is a short-term quantitative index that measures the growth of variindustrial sectors in economy. The relative weight of main economic sectors under this indicator include, Mining (82.46%), Manufacturing (15.85%), Electricity (1.16%), Water (0.53%).

In“Mining” sector the index of this sector showed an increase by 5% compared to the previmonth (May 2023), because of the increase in the quantities of“crude oil petroleum and natural gas” with the same percentage, while“Other mining and quarrying” decreased by 1.1%.

When compared to the corresponding month of the previyear (June 2022), the IPI of Mining increased by 5.3%. Graphs (2) explains the trends of monthly IPI in the mining sector during June 2022 until June 2023.

While the“Manufacturing” sector showed a decrease by 0.4% compared to the previmonth (May 2023), The groups showed a decrease include:“Manufacture of basic metals” by 5.8%, followed by“Printing and reproduction of recorded media'' by 4.3%,“Manufacture of food products” by 1.0%, and“Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products” by 0.9%. However, an increase was recorded in“Manufacture of refined petroleum products” by 6.5%,“Manufacture of beverages” by 4.7%,“Manufacture of rubber and plastics products” by 2.7%, and“Manufacture of Cement and other non-metallic mineral products” by 0.1%.

On the other hand, in terms of annual change, comparing to June 2022, a decrease of 1.1% was recorded, due to the decrease in“Manufacture of rubber and plastics products” by 11.3%, ''Printing and reproduction of recorded media'' by 9.1%,“Manufacture of refined petroleum products” by 6.3%,“Manufacture of Cement & other non-metallic mineral products” by 5.6%, and“Manufacture of basic metals” by 2.7%.

The“Electricity, gas, supply” saw an increase of 8.4% was noticed in the production of“Electricity” between June 2023 and the previmonth (May 2023).

Comparing with the corresponding month (June 2022), a decrease of 0.8% was recorded.

While the“Water Supply” also saw an increase of 2.1% was noticed in the production of ''Water'' between June 2023 and the previmonth (May 2023).

Compared with the corresponding month (June 2022), an increase of 2.1% was recorded.

MENAFN13092023000063011010ID1107062731

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search