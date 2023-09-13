Ooredoo Announces Pre-Order For Iphone 15

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo has announced that the new iPhone 15 devices will be available for pre-order this Friday, September 15.

The telcompany has started sending SMS to its customers stating:

"Great news! New iPhone 15 devices - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pand iPhone 15 Pro Max are arriving soon! You can pre-order your new device starting at 3:00 pm on Friday, September 15, 2023."

Customers in Qatar who are interested to own the latest range of iPhone devices can check here upon official nationwide availability, or visit the nearest Ooredoo branch for more details.

Apple yesterday, September 12, unveiled its next generation of iPhones - a lineup that is equipped with better cameras, faster processors, and a new charging system.