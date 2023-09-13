Qatar Held By Late Russia Goal In Friendly

Doha, Qatar: Aleksandr Soldatenkov cancelled out a fabulgoal by Ahmed Alaaeldin with a late header as Russia secured a 1-1 draw against Qatar in an absorbing friendly at Al Janoub Stadium yesterday.

Substitute Alaaeldin, who replaced striker Almoez Ali in the second half, put the Asian champions ahead in 70th minute rising high to score off Homam Al Amin's cross.

Russia coach Valeri Karpin's 69th minute substitute, Soldatenkov equalised for the visitors in 89th minute evading his marker to connect a corner kick.

While head coach Carlos Queiroz continued to rotate his players, it was a much better performance from the hosts after they were stunned by lower-ranked Kenya 2-1 following a stoppage-time goal on Thursday at the same venue.

The two friendlies were part of Qatar's preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and the AFC Asian Cup, where they will defend their title at home early next year.

“Our performance was overall good which is encouraging before our forthcoming major challenges including the Asian Cup,” Hassan Al Haydos, who played as a substitute yesterday said in a post-match interview.

“Qatar squad is playing as one unit and each and every member of this squad is looking to give his best. These friendly matches were a good experience and we are looking forward to bring further improvement.”

Yesterday, Russia were in the driving seat with after the kick off but Qatar regrouped well from a slow start.

Goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham made a splendid save in seventh minute, stretching on his left to save Aleksandr Golovin's dangerstrike from five yards outside the box.

The Al Sadd goalie soon blocked another good strike from a distance by captain Dmitrii Barinov as Russia looked for an opener.

As the hosts begun to take control of the ball, a lightning long-range strike by Boualem Khoukhi, sporting captain's armband, was tipped away by goalkeeper Matvei Safonov in the 19th minute.

After their first shot on target, Qatar continued to create opportunities but needed more efforts in the final third. Pedro Miguel got a chance to give home side a lead but his angular shot was wide after a fine cross from the left, three minutes before the break. It was an evenly-contested first half that saw both teams making six attempts.

The match resumed in a similar fashion before Al Gharafa forward Alaaeldin slotted the opening goal, scoring from near the penalty spot after Al Amin's high cross from the left.

Qatar did well to deny a barrage of Russian attacks not allowing much space to them before Soldatenkov's clinical header that left no chance for substitute goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb to avoid the damage.

Queiroz's side is now scheduled to play friendly against Iraq on October 13 before starting their World Cup qualifying campaign in November.