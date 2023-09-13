Qatar Edge Kyrgyz Republic To Sign Off With Three Straight Wins

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's U-23 team capped their fine performance at the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers with a 1-0 win over Kyrgyz Republic in Changwon, South Korea yesterday.

Ilyes Brimil's 52nd minute goal handed the Al Annabi young guns their third straight victory after they stunned South Korea 2-0 and thrashed Myanmar 6-0 in their first two Group B matches.

Being the hosts, Qatar are automatically qualified for the Finals and the Ilidio Vale-coached side took part in the event for exposure.



Yesterday, Qatar started their final group tie with a spring in their step at the Changwon Football Center.

For Kyrgyz Republic, the match was a chance to end their campaign with a win after a 1-1 draw with Myanmar and 1-0 defeat to South Korea had dashed their qualification hopes. But Brimil's effort settled the proceedings and Qatar can look forward to next year's Finals with confidence.

Meanwhile, South Korea booked their place in the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Finals after a 3-0 win over Myanmar in their Qualifiers Group B tie.

Korea Republic, the 2020 champions, topped the group with six points, having earlier defeated Kyrgyz Republic 1-0.

Qatar will host the AFC U23 Asian Cup from April 15 to May 3, 2024.