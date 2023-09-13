Verratti Joins Al Arabi From Psg

Doha, Qatar: Amir Cup champions Al Arabi today announced the signing of Italian international MaVerratti, who left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after an 11-year trophy-laden tenure with the French side.

In a statement on its website, the club announced they have signed a three-year contract with the 30-year-old midfielder who is expected to make his Qatar debut in next round of Expo Stars League (ESL).

Verratti won Ligue 1 and the Trophee des Champions nine times as well as the Coupe de France and the Coupe de la Ligue six times for the Parisians. He ended his PSG stint as their second most capped player with 416 appearances, just short of Jean-Marc Pilorget's tally of 435 matches.

“I would like to sincerely thank Marco, and his family, on behalf of everyone connected to Paris Saint-Germain, he will always be part of the Club. We wish him all the very best with his new adventure," President and CEO of Paris Saint Germain Nasser Al Khelaifi said in a statement.

Verratti said:“I've been very proud to play for Paris Saint-Germain for over a decade, to rub shoulders with so many great players and to win 30 trophies. Paris, the club and its fans will always hold a very special place in my heart. I'll forever be a Parisian.”

The midfielder also represented Italy in 55 games and was part of their Euro 2020 winning squad.

Last year's runners-up, Al Arabi, who are yet to score a win in ESL after playing three draws, will meet Al Rayyan on September 23 with Verratti expected to be seen in action in the clash.