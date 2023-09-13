Change In Substantial Shareholding

As a result of the division on 13.09.2023, the participation of NFB Pärnu Holdings OÜ in Nordic Fibreboard AS increased by more than 1/3. As of today, NFB Pärnu Holdings OÜ owns a total of 1,750,135 shares, or 38.9% of the voting shares of Nordic Fibreboard AS.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.