Change In Substantial Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pursuant to § 186 of the Securities Market Act, Nordic Fibreboard AS notifies the stock exchange of a significant holding.
As a result of the division on 13.09.2023, the participation of NFB Pärnu Holdings OÜ in Nordic Fibreboard AS increased by more than 1/3. As of today, NFB Pärnu Holdings OÜ owns a total of 1,750,135 shares, or 38.9% of the voting shares of Nordic Fibreboard AS.
TORFINN LOSVIK
Chairman of the board
Phone: +372 56 99 0988
