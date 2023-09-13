Etranservices Attends The 11Th Annual Dgi 930Gov Tradeshow

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Robert Trawick Jr., Jamie Neel, Karina Arzubiaga, and Kenny Lew representing eTRANSERVICES at the 930gov conference event
Booth visitors learning more about eTRANSERVICES Capabilities and UDPaaS
eTRANSERVICES Booth showcasing its capabilities and UDPaaS Product
eTRANSERVICES recently exhibited at the 2023 Digital Government Institute (DGI) 930gov Exhibition
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- On September 6th, 2023, Digital Government Institute (DGI) held its 11th annual 930gov conference, which is the longest-running, multi-sponsored tradeshow event for public sector IT professionals from industry and government. 930gov delivered an independent, unbiased educational and networking opportunity for attendees who had the chance to hear industry leaders present best practices, case study findings, and potential solutions to their current IT challenges. This event's multi-track educational program allowed government technical communities to connect, exchange, and gather ideas from Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) from multiple disciplines.
This year, the conference's educational program focused on five pillars of government IT innovation, including Artificial Intelligence/Cloud, Cyber Security/Zero Trust, Data Strategy/Data Management, Enterprise Architecture, and Records Management.
eTRANSERVICES , a leading provider of enterprise transformational services and products, attended the 11th Annual DGI 930gov Conference this month. This marks another year of active engagement in the event, underscoring eTRANSERVICES' commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration within the government sector.
"eTRANSERVICES is honored to have once again participated in the DGI 930gov conference," said Chris Beckford, President and CEO of eTRANSERVICES. "As a trusted partner to numergovernment agencies, eTRANSERVICES was eager to engage in discussion and share our wealth of experience and solutions with attendees.”
Throughout the day, the eTRANSERVICES team proudly showcased its corporate capabilities and the Universal Design Platform as a Service (UDPaaS ) product. The company and UDPaaS garnered seriinterest among the audience. The conference attendees were eager to learn more about UDPaaS, a cloud-based intelligent workflow automation platform with no code, low code capabilities that can help optimize and mature enterprise processes while operating within a FedRAMP Moderate authorized environment.
As eTRANSERVICES continues to expand its footprint in the government sector, its presence at the DGI 930gov Conference reinforced the company's commitment to being at the forefront of innovation in Information Technology, Systems Engineering, Cybersecurity, Cloud, and Business services. We are looking forward to participating in future DGI events to share our success stories and new offerings!
Chris Beckford
eTRANSERVICES Corp.
+ 15404986291
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
MENAFN13092023003118003196ID1107062545
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.