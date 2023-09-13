Aircraft Galley Market Size To Reach $4.4 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 6.5% Cagr: Allied Market Research

Aircraft Galley Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Aircraft Galley Market by Galley Type, Fit, Insert, Application and Region. By Galley Type (Standard Galley, Modular Galley, And Customized Galley). Further, (Line Fit and Retro Fit). Based On Insert (Electric and Non-Electric Insert). By Application (Narrow-Body, Wide-Body, And Others). Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global aircraft galley industry generated $2.4 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $4.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Request Sample Pages -

List Of Key Players:

Aerolux Ltd

AVIC Cabin Systems

Boeing

Bucher Group

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Dynamo Aviation

GAL Aerospace Group

JACorporation

RTX

Safran

The growth of the aircraft galley market is driven by a continuexpansion of the aviation industry. Air travel has become progressively accessible and extensive, there is a growing demand for efficient and modern galley equipment to accommodate the demands of airlines and passengers. In addition, the growing sale of aircraft from major manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, and others, along with the increasing fleet numbers of numerairlines worldwide, including major carriers like American Airlines, Delta Air Line, FedEx, SkyWest Airlines, JetBlue Airways, and UPS, are creating substantial demand for aircraft galley.

The modular galley segment to maintain its leadership stathroughout the forecast period

Based on the galley type, the modular galley segment held the highest market share in 2022 accounting for more than two-fifths of the global aircraft galley market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership staduring the forecast timeframe. The same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2032, due to modular galleys to align with eco-friendly initiatives, enabling airlines to make targeted improvements rather than complete overhauls. The trend toward modular galleys is fueled by the need for adaptable and space-efficient solutions. Manufacturers have the opportunity to design and provide a diverse range of modules that cater to evolving passenger needs, from health-conscidining to integrated digital service platforms.

Procure Complete Research Report Now -

The line fit segment to maintain its leadership stathroughout the forecast period

Based on fit, the line fit segment held the highest market share in 2022 accounting for more than half of the global aircraft galley market revenue and is projected to maintain its leadership staduring the forecast period. The same segment is also projected to obtain the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032, due to growing diversification of air travel demands, ranging from short-haul flights to long-haul journeys, is propelling the adoption of versatile galley configurations. Line fit galleys offer airlines the advantage of optimizing their space and layout to align with specific flight routes and passenger preferences. Emirates' customized line fit galleys on the Boeing 777X showcase the airline's dedication to innovation and passenger comfort.

The electrical segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on galley insert, the electrical segment held the highest market share in 2022 accounting for more than three-fifths of the global aircraft galley market revenue and is expected to maintain its leadership staduring the forecast period. The same segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing relentless pursuit of passenger-centric experiences. Airlines are prioritizing onboard services to stand out in a competitive market, and electric inserts play a pivotal role in offering diverse and high-quality in-flight dining options. This aligns with the trend of customization, where airlines tailor their services to match individual passenger preferences, dietary needs, and cultural backgrounds.

The narrow-body segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the narrow-body segment held the highest market share in 2022 accounting for more than two-fifths of the global aircraft galley market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership stathroughout the forecast period, due to the popularity among customers owing to a single engine and less fuel consumption, which saves operating costs. In addition, oil prices are expected to fluctuate in the coming years and drive the demand for fuel-efficient planes. However, the others segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032, Others include business jets, regional jets and among others. The introduction of advanced business jets has led to an increase in demand for aircraft interiors, which has supplemented the growth of the market.

In addition, passengers nowadays are seeking not just transportation but also an overall travel experience. As a result, airlines are investing in enhancing the in-flight services they provide, and a significant part of this improvement centers around the quality of onboard catering. Modern aircraft galleys are equipped with advanced appliances and amenities that allow airlines to offer diverse menu options, special dietary accommodations, and even gourmet meals. This culinary transformation not only attracts passengers but also generates revenue for airlines, tdriving the growth of the aircraft galley industry.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -

Russia-Ukraine War Scenario

▶The impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been notably adverse for the aircraft galley manufacturing companies, the disruptions caused by the conflict have had a cascading effect on the supply chain. Delays in transporting components, raw materials, and finished products due to disrupted transportation networks and heightened security measures have hindered production timelines.

▶The uncertainty surrounding the situation prompted the airline to adjust its flight routes, impacting galley and equipment suppliers that cater to Turkish Airlines' specific needs. The conflict's implications on global aviation also extend to market dynamics.

Similar Reports

- Aircraft Galley Inserts Market by Type (Retro Fit, Line Fit) and by Application (Commercial Aircraft, Business Aircraft, Private Aircraft): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

- Aerospace Electrical Inserts Market by Product Type (Oven, Coffee Beverage Maker, Water Boilers, Dishwasher, Refrigeration Chilling System), by Aircraft Type (Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Very Large Body Aircraft, Private Jet) and by Galley Type (Standard, Customized, Modular): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

- Aircraft Cabin Interior Market by Product Type (Seat, Cabin Lighting, In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity, Aircraft Galley and Lavatory, Aircraft Windows and Windshields, Others), by Aircraft Type (Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Business Jets), by Class (First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy Class, Economy Class), by End-User (OEM, Retrofit): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn