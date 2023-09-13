Peoria Florist Attends 54Th Annual Sylvia Cup Design Competition Phoenix 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
PEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The 54th Annual Sylvia Cup Design Competition was held in Phoenix, Arizona on September 9th , 2023. The theme of the competition was "The Wild Wild West."
Twenty-five contestants from around the United States of America joined to compete for the grand prize of $3000 and the coveted trophy. The first and second runner up receive $500, and $250 respectively. The contestants did not know the mystery theme until the beginning of the competition. Many of them were excited and cheerful. However some said the two hour went by fast and felt pressure to complete. Some were asked if they would do it again, "yes, it was stressful but I look forward to competing again" said one of the contestants.
Everyone had the same containers and flowers to work with, but the designs they created were vastly different. The judges were looking for design elements, design principles, mechanics/execution, creative application, and exceptional merit. Three judges use an evaluation form scoring on a 10 point scale. The highest combined score determines the winner.
In the end, it was a close competition, but the exceptional AIFD (American Institute of Floral Designers) designer from the southeast emerged victorious. This is the first time he won the Sylvia Cup, and excited to bring home the trophy.
The Sylvia Cup, SAF instituted, started in 1967 dedicated to Sylvia MacGuffog Valencia. She was a businesswoman and industry leading designer. The respected carnation grower and longtime supporter of industry lives on even today.
