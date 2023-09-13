Electric Duo: Husband And Wife Band A1rl1ft Unveils Debut Album

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Eric and Shirlene on the cover of their new album.
A Fusion of Faith and Electronic Melodies
SAN JOSE, CA, USA, September 10, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- A1RL1FT , a husband and wife electronic music duo comprised of Eric and Shirlene Beckmann, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of their highly anticipated debut album, "Already Not Yet." Set to drop on September 21st, the album is a harmoniblend of faith-inspired themes and mesmerizing electronic melodies that resonate with listeners on a profound level.
A1RL1FT, formed in the midst of the global pandemic in 2020, found their creative spark amidst challenging times. Drawing inspiration from melodic maestros such as Seven Lions, Dabin, and Porter Robinson, the duo embarked on a journey to infuse their faith and experiences into the vibrant world of electronic music.
Their most successful single to date has been "Beautiful Doubt ", released in March of 2022. This remarkable track showcases the duo's innovative approach to music, seamlessly weaving electronic, acoustic, and choir elements into a tapestry of sound that defies genre boundaries. "It felt like we were making a new genre," describes Eric. "Growing up I listened to a lot of Mitis's music, which people have called 'Love-step'. Well, I think this track's genre is 'Joy-step'." The inclusion of this transformative single in the album underscores A1RL1FT's evolution and their commitment to pushing creative boundaries while remaining true to their spiritual beliefs.
As devout Christians, Eric and Shirlene Beckmann are committed to conveying their spiritual beliefs through the medium of electronic music, seeking to demonstrate the mirroring of divine truths in everyday relationships. "Already Not Yet" captures their perspective on love, conflict, and forgiveness, portraying these themes through a captivating seven-track collection that spans melodic dubstep, house, and acoustic influences.
Eric, sharing his excitement about the album, stated, "We started working on this album three years ago, but it feels like the album I've always wanted to make. We truly wanted to express our experiences of love and faith, and I hope it conveys that." Shirlene added, "We wanted our album to be a sonic representation of our journey together – the struggles, the triumphs, and the grace that guides us. 'Already Not Yet' signifies the tension between our earthly experiences and the eternal promises we hold dear."
"Already Not Yet" promises to captivate audiences with its diverse range of sounds and emotions. From the heart-pounding beats of melodic dubstep to the ethereal tranquility of acoustic tracks, listeners are in for an immersive musical experience that speaks to the core of human existence.
The album is a heartfelt testimony to the duo's commitment to both their craft and their faith. A1RL1FT's debut release is set to redefine the boundaries of electronic music by offering a genuine portrayal of spirituality, love, and the complexities of life, all set to a backdrop of electrifying melodies.
