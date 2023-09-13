Exagrid Appoints New Directors Of International Customer Support

ExaGrid offers in-theater customer support in local languages to its customers, and prides itself on its industry-leading customer support model, where level 2 senior support engineers are assigned to individual customers, ensuring they always work with the same engineer so that customers never have to repeat themselves to varisupport staff, and issues get resolved quickly.

Redmond and Powell will manage ExaGrid's customer support for Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, bringing decades of expertise from the backup industry. Before joining ExaGrid, Redmond had run customer support for Cohesity in the EMEA region for over five years, and has also led customer support teams at Tintri and at EMC for Data Domain. Powell joins ExaGrid from Commvault, where he was a 16-year veteran within their support organization, having spent the last seven years as the Director of Customer Support in EMEA.

“ExaGrid is continuing to expand its reach and now has over 4,000 active customer installations in more than 80 countries. Our business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific is rapidly growing,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid.“We have been focused on growing our support staff internationally to support our global customer base, and are pleased to welcome Ian Redmond and Simon Powell to the ExaGrid team to lead our international support engineers.”

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

