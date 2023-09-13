Unlock A World Of Exceptional Food And Beverages From The European Union At Foodex 2023 In Saudi Arabia

The European Union (EU) is thrilled to announce its participation in Foodex 2023, an exhibition that celebrates the art of food, at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 17-20 September 2023. Under the banner of the "More than Food" campaign, the EU Pavilion is set to captivate attendees with a remarkable array of culinary delights from the 27 EU Member States.

Emphasising the EU's long tradition of producing high quality food and beverages, the EU Pavilion at Foodex 2023 will showcase an exquisite selection of olive oil, cereals, dairy, and other European delights products that embody Europe's rich agricultural heritage, highlighting the EU's unwavering commitment to quality, safety, authenticity, and sustainability.

"We are delighted to be part of Foodex 2023, which will showcase Europe's rich culinary heritage and commitment to quality, safety, and sustainability. In 2022, GCC countries taken together were the EU's 5th biggest export market for agri-food products. The EU Pavilion at the event will give Saudi buyers, retailers, and distributors a unique chance to experience in one place the excellence of EU food and beverage produce and to explore how to translate this excellence into profitable business opportunities,” said H.E. Mr. Christophe Farnaud, newly appointed EU Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia .

The EU Pavilion at Foodex will offer an interactive experience, featuring product tastings, engaging workshops, and live cooking demonstrations led by our renowned European and Saudi Star Chefs, Pierluigi Saffioti and Ammar Albarakati . These culinary maestros will craft both classic European recipes and innovative fusion dishes, masterfully pairing EU ingredients with Saudi flavours.

The EU Pavilion's Official Opening Ceremony will be hosted by His Excellency Mr. Christophe Farnaud, the EU Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Sultanate of Oman is taking place on 17 September at 18:00 in Hall 3 of the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre, booth E40 and E50, promises networking opportunities with esteemed EU delegates and industry leaders.

