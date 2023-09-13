Aud/Usd Forecast: Gives Up Initial Gains

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The AUD/USD , like a roller coaster, displayed a volatile performance during Tuesday's trading session. It attempted to rally, but the path forward remains uncertain due to several key factors at play. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started One of the primary drivers of the Australian dollar's movements is its sensitivity to global growth and commodity markets. This connection means that any fluctuations in these areas can significantly impact the currency's value. However, the looming event that's currently capturing the market's attention is the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures, scheduled for Wednesday.Investors are bracing themselves for potential turbulence as they await the CPI data. The concern revolves around the possibility of the CPI numbers in the United States surpassing expectations. A stronger-than-anticipated CPI reading could exert additional pressure on the Federal Reserve to maintain a tighter monetary policy stance for an extended period. This aligns with the Fed's previously expressed intentions.Australia's position as a nation highly interconnected with the Asian region also influences its currency's trajectory. The fate of the Australian dollar is closely tied to global growth trends. Should global growth falter, it is highly likely that the Australian dollar will bear the brunt of the impact.Be Cauti
A critical level to watch in this scenario is the 0.6350 mark. If the Australian dollar dips below this level, it could signify a substantial decline in the currency's value, potentially leading to further losses. However, the market's ultimate direction is largely contingent on the CPI data set to be unveiled on Wednesday. To the upside, a significant milestone would be a daily close above the 0.65 level. Such a breakthrough would garner significant attention from market participants. It might even pave the way for a move towards the 0.66 level. Surpassing this threshold would mark a significant shift in market sentiment. However, it's important to note that despite potential short-term fluctuations, the market currently leans towards a bearish outlook.In conclusion, the Australian dollar's future remains shrouded in uncertainty as it grapples with the intricate web of global growth, commodity market dynamics, and the impending CPI data release. Investors are advised to exercise caution and await the outcome of Wednesday's data before making significant investment decisions. The market's wild ride is far from over, but the prevailing sentiment points toward a preference for the downside. This uncertainty, though challenging, also presents opportunities for those looking to acquire "cheapdollars" in the days ahead.Ready to trade our Forex daily analysis and predictions ? Check out the best forex trading platform Australia worth using.
