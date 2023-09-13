Usd/Jpy Forecast: Strengthens Amid Rates Differential

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The USD/JPY embarked on a rally during Tuesday's trading session, indicating a readiness for further ascent. This market has consistently attracted traders keen on "buying on the dips." The driving force behind this sentiment remains the significant interest rate differential, which continues to generate substantial interest in thedollar. Additionally, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at the ¥145 level serves as a vital support point, marking the bottom of the previconsolidation phase. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started Chart analysis suggests a robust market with ample participation from traders. A breakthrough above the ¥148 level could potentially propel the market towards the ¥150 mark. Despite Bank of Japan Gov. Ureda's weekend remarks regarding the possibility of returning to "real rates" by year-end, the yawning interest rate gap between the United States and Japan remains a compelling factor. This interest rate differential acts as a lucrative incentive to hold this currency pair, significantly contributing to the market's recent rally.In the event of a reversal below the 50-Day EMA , the ¥142.50 level becomes a focal point of interest. This level has garnered significant attention in the past and would warrant careful observation if prices dip below it. Despite initial yen strength at the beginning of the week, market participants have demonstrated a willingness to challenge the central bank's position. Consequently, the prevailing sentiment leans towards further upward movement. This is especially true as the BoJ has long been known to be more bark than bite.TheDollar's Rally Indicates a Strong Interest Rate Differential AdvantageLooking ahead, a potential breakout above the ¥150 level could mark the onset of more structured trading patterns. This development would likely attract increased attention and participation from traders. In fact, I would anticipate a massive fight, but in the end, a lot of“FOMO trading” will be a feature once that massive barrier is overcome – assuming it happens.In summary, thedollar's rally indicates a strong interest rate differential advantage, making it an attractive choice for traders. The ¥145 level provides crucial support, and a move above ¥148 may pave the way for an ascent towards ¥150. Despite occasional challenges and central bank statements, the interest rate differential remains a driving force behind this market's momentum, reinforcing its appeal. Traders should remain vigilant, as a breakthrough above ¥150 could herald a new phase of trading activity.Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the top forex brokers in the industry for you.
MENAFN13092023000131011023ID1107062336
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.