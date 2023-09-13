Eur/Usd Forecast: Faces Pressure Amid Us Dollar Strength

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The EUR/USD made an initial attempt to rally during Tuesday's trading session, but this endeavor quickly gave way to losses, reflecting the overarching trend of a strengtheningdollar. The prevailing sentiment suggests that the euro may continue its descent, possibly reaching the critical 1.06 level. This is an area that would cause a lot of attention to be paid to this pair. The market's foremains steadfastly fixed on the specter of inflation, with key events on the horizon. Wednesday brings the eagerly awaited release of Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers, followed by the European Central Bank's announcement on Thursday. These impending announcements are poised to unleash a storm of volatility, creating an environment of uncertainty. Consequently, we should brace ourselves for choppy price movements in the lead-up to these pivotal events. Many traders remain cautiabout making significant investments in the current market climate.In the event of a reversal and a potential rally in the euro, it's worth noting that the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average sits at the bottom of a notable channel. This EMA level carries significance due to "market memory" and is expected to act as a point of resistance. Therefore, a prudent strategy is to consider fading rallies. However, it's essential to emphasize that a major market meltdown is not anticipated unless an unforeseen shock disrupts the system. Currently, the market appears to be in the process of confirming a downtrend, suggesting that the preferred approach is to gradually build positions rather than rush in with substantial position sizing.TheDollar Will Continue to Exert its Appeal in the FutureFor a meaningful change in market dynamics, it would require a break above the 200-day EMA. However, a significant shift may only materialize when the 50-day EMA is breached, potentially signaling an attempt at recovery for a more substantial move.In summary, the euro is grappling with the headwinds of a resurgentdollar and the looming specter of crucial announcements. As traders navigate the turbulence leading up to these events, the strategy of fading rallies holds appeal. Nevertheless, caution and prudent risk management are essential in the current climate. While interest rates remain a focal point, the United States rising rates suggest that thedollar will continue to exert its appeal in the foreseeable future, reinforcing its position as a preferred currency of choice.Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best currency trading platforms in the industry for you.
