High Inflation Continues To Affect Tax Code Increases, Bloomberg Tax Predicts

Bloomberg Tax's annual Projected U.S. Tax Rates Report provides early, accurate notice of the potential tax savings that could be realized due to increases in deduction limitations, upward adjustments to tax brackets, and increases to numerother key thresholds.

The report accounts for changes made under the Inflation Reduction Act and the SECURE 2.0 Act that affect tax planning for corporate taxpayers in certain industries. They include an increase in the wage limitation amount for the additional §45E credit for small employer pension plan startup costs from $100,000 to $140,000.

Additional changes include an increase in the §4611(c) hazardsubstance superfund financing rate and an increase in the §179D deduction for energy efficient commercial building property if new wage and apprenticeship requirements are met.

This year's report projects that several key deductions for taxpayers will see notable year-over-year increases, with the foreign earned income exclusion increasing from $120,000 to $126,500, and the annual exclusion for gifts increasing from $17,000 to $18,000, thereby allowing taxpayers to increase their gifts without tax implications.

"For the second year in a row, high U.S. inflation has contributed to a significant increase in inflation-adjusted amounts in the tax code," said Heather Rothman, Vice President, Analysis & Content, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "Once again, our annual report provides actionable projections for tax professionals and taxpayers to begin planning for the upcoming year ahead of the official IRS announcement."

Other key adjustments, with comparisons of the 2023 amounts and 2024 projections, include:

Individual Income Tax Rate Brackets