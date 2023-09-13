Cambria Announces Six Depth-Defying New Designs

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria , The Finest Countertop Makers in the WorldTM, introduces six new additions to its iconic quartz design palette. The groundbreaking new designs are fueled by Cambria's proprietary technology and techniques, and transcend the existing palette to further expand its innovative quartz surface collection.

The three new WINDSOR TM designs include Windsor BrassTM, Windsor Steel Satin RidgeTM and Windsor Brass Satin RidgeTM.



WINDSOR BRASS TM :

This new addition to the Alloy CollectionTM is high gloss with chocolate brown streams that converge along a cool white backdrop. Its translucence and movement are punctuated by hints of brilliant brass. The Windsor Brass alloy accent lightly traces the peaks and valleys of this flowing landscape for visual depth with a glint of glamor.

WINDSOR STEEL SATIN RIDGE TM:

Bold movement and balanced texture are hallmarks of the steel-toned colorways of Windsor Steel Satin Ridge which ebb and flow like waves against warm honey sand. The steel alloy traces each crest like gleaming sunlight, while cool charcoal contrasts the warm-white debossed InvernessTM veins.

WINDSOR BRASS SATIN RIDGE TM : Chocolate brown hues and warm honey shading play against delicate debossed Inverness veins. Radiant brass complements this stony canvas with subtle warmth and smooth movement with unmatched sheen in Windsor Brass Satin Ridge.

"Cambria's new Windsor designs unveil a realm of design that transcends ordinary, a symphony of textures and visuals entwined in a harmoniembrace." said Summer Kath, EVP of Design for Cambria. "These one-of-a-kind creations are poised to steal the spotlight, leaving an indelible mark on the world of design."

In addition to the new Windsor designs, three new InvernessTM designs have been added: Inverness SwanseaTM, Inverness EverleighTM and Inverness Bristol BayTM.

INVERNESS SWANSEA TM : The colorway guides into a tonal white, marbled design. The merging of neutral tones, debossed InvernessTM veins and smooth textures creates an artfully combined, warm-meets-cool design.

INVERNESS EVERLEIGH TM : Statement meets subtle in this movement-rich design that features cool gray and warm, sand-honey tonalities, combining the best of bold patterns and soft, tone-on-tone design with delicate debossed InvernessTM veins.

INVERNESS BRISTOL BAY TM : Stormy-blue waves surge against the cool white backdrop of this striking design, cloaking its translucent gray colorways with soft ripples and pronounced spires of saturated cobalt, paired with debossed InvernessTM veins, adding subtle texture.

"The Inverness designs are a testament to Cambria technology reaching unparalleled pinnacles, meticulcraftsmanship and innovation that elevates aesthetics to unprecedented levels, with a touch of texture. These masterpiece designs will cater to diverse project aspirations," said Kath.

All six of the new Cambria designs are available immediately and come in 2cm and 3cm thicknesses and are available in jumbo slab size of 65.5" x 132 (60 sq ft).

Cambria has the most extensive palette of designs in the world with over 170 bold designs.

CAMBRIA'S GALLERIES AND SHOWROOMS

Design launch events are scheduled throughout the nation in Cambria Gallery, Sales and Distribution Center Showrooms in over 25 major cities and metropolitan areas across the country.

CambriaUSA.

About Cambria

Cambria is the leading producer of American-made quartz surfaces and is a family-owned company. Cambria's innovative quartz designs are stain resistant, nonabsorbent, durable, safe, maintenance free, easy to care for, and backed by a transferable full lifetime warranty.

FULL LIFETIME WARRANTY . Cambria is sold through an exclusive network of premium, independent specialty retail and trade partners that can be found in the

DEALER LOCATOR

at CambriaUSA.com.

