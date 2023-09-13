Thompson Builders Celebrates The Merritt College Horticulture Complex Groundbreaking

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Ceremonial Groundbreaking - Photo Credit: The Peralta Community College District - Faiza Ali and MarCreel
Thompson Builders Project Engineer Will O'Neill and Merritt College President Dr. David M. Johnson - Photo Credit: The Peralta Community College District - Faiza Ali and MarCreel
Merritt College Horticulture Complex Project - Photo Credit: The Peralta Community College District - MarCreel
OAKLAND, CA, 94619, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Thompson Builders, a trusted name in the construction industry for over three decades, is thrilled to announce the groundbreaking ceremony for the Merritt College Horticulture Complex. This event, hosted by BUILDPeralta and financed by Measure G bond dollars as part of the Peralta Community College District's Bond Program, marks another successful construction venture advancing education and sustainability .
As the proud general contractor for this inspiring community project, we are honored to collaborate closely with Kitchell Construction, joining forces to bring this vision to reality.
The Merritt College Horticulture Complex represents an exciting leap forward in experiential learning and environmental responsibility. Outfitted with cutting-edge facilities and innovative landscaping, this complex empowers students to explore their passion for horticulture and sustainability. The groundbreaking ceremony is a symbolic moment, demonstrating our dedication to building environments students need to excel.
Key Construction Features of the New Horticulture Complex Include:
1.Abatement and Demolition: Removing existing structures to make way for the innovative complex.
2.New Classrooms: Modern, well-equipped classrooms designed to facilitate effective learning.
3.Greenhouses: State-of-the-art greenhouses, equipped with advanced technology to nurture a diverse range of plants.
4.Support Spaces: Purpose-designed spaces to house the Merritt Landscape Horticulture Program and associated needs.
5.Comprehensive Site Improvements: Enhancements to the landscape and infrastructure to create a welcoming, sustainable and educational environment.
About Thompson Builders Corporation: We are a renowned California General Contractor committed to excellence in community projects. As true builders , we self-perform many scopes of work for our diverse project types in both Building and Civil construction.
Taylor Harrison
Thompson Builders Corporation
+1 415-203-0333
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
MENAFN13092023003118003196ID1107062236
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.