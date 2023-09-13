Located In Clearwater, Fl, Cchr Exhibit Exposes Dangers Of Electroshock

Psychiatric electroshock treatment, or electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), involves the passage of up to 460 volts of electricity through the brain.

The headquarters for CCHR Florida are located in downtown Clearwater.

Electroconvulsive therapy, or ECT, is a procedure used by some psychiatrists. Up to 460 volts of electricity are sent coursing through the brain. Why? To produce a grand mal seizure they claim will“reset” or“reboot” the brain.

Therapy or Torture: The Truth About Electroshock (ECT)-full documentary