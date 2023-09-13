(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
World-renowned EreHaunted Attraction opens for the 2023 Halloween season.
Year after year, Ereis named one of the top haunted attractions in the world.
Meat Pies with a questionable mystery meat ingredient are being processed at The Chophouse featuring Miss Patty's Meat Pies at the #1 Haunted Attraction in the United States, EreHaunted Attraction in Pontiac, Michigan. Do you dare?
New this year: LIVE Monster Attack, Menacing Midway, Backwoods Bog, Buried Alive + new special effects team, and set enhancements.
PONTIAC, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Ghastly and macabre bloodcurdling chills and thrills abound as EreHaunted Attraction , the world-renowned fortress of fear, opens for its 24th season. The fright-fest of electrifying hair-raising, skin-crawling sensory assaults that have made Erefamrise far above the haunt's four floors of terror as those who dare try to maneuver their way through over a half-mile labyrinth that mixes old screams with new and where creatures grab, bite, attack and then bury you alive.
LIVE Monster Attack - Witness the incredible talents of our new Casting Director and Wardrobe Specialist through the mesmerizing LIVE Monster Attack. This daily spectacle unfolds before the doors officially open and showcases the remarkable artistry and craftsmanship that goes into creating the eerie ambiance of Erebus.
Menacing Midway – With a thrilling knife-throwing experience aimed right at you, the revamped mirror maze and exciting midway games will keep hearts racing.
Backwoods Bog - Brace yourself as the swamp has been transformed into a backwoods bog, complete with the presence of alligators lurking in the waters. Beware, for foolhardy souls may face untold dangers!
Buried Alive - After being buried for three years, the popular attraction "Buried Alive" triumphantly returns. Step into a room, the doors slam behind you, and feel the tension rise as it fills up 6'6". How long can you hold your breath?
An Actual Haunted House - Ereis an actual haunted house, with supporting evidence from multiple investigative paranormal teams! Don't believe us, check out My Ghost Story Ep. 63!
Making of the Monster , a walkthrough documentary – Go behind the scenes without the actors to learn about the history of Erebus, and check out the expertly designed sets and scenes, creative process, advanced technical capabilities, and the special effects that have made Erefamous. Over 40 flat-screen TVs provide fascinating facts and the history of Erebus, offering an in-depth look at what it takes to create this massive beast of a haunted attraction. Guests are invited to meet one of the owners and are encouraged to ask questions about the attraction. Making of the Monster, an actor-free walkthrough documentary, is offered every Saturday and Sunday afternoon from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. through November 4th.
September promotions:
EreHaunted Attraction: Looking to jump the line and get a fast-track entry experience? Throughout September, receive an EreSpeed Pass for the cost of a General Admission ticket by using the promo code "speed pass" after choosing your time slot during the online ticket purchase. This promotion is only good for tickets in September and is not valid with any other discounts or offers.
Making of the Monster: During September, Making of the Monster, a walkthrough documentary, offers free tickets to veterans, police officers, and firefighters.
Tickets and general information:
Making of the Monster is open every Saturday and Sunday until November 4th with 2:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. tours. Tickets must be reserved and purchased in advance. For tickets, visit or . Tickets are general admission and are reserved in half-hour time blocks. Tickets are $20 per person + $3.99 service fee per ticket.
For EreHaunted Attraction information and tickets, please visit , call 248-332-7884, and followon Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. September dates are Friday and Saturday, September 15 and 16; Friday and Saturday, September 22 and 23; Friday and Saturday, September 29 and 30th. October dates are Thursday – Sunday, October 5 – 8; Wednesday through Sunday October 11 – 15; Daily, October 17 – 31. November dates are Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4. EreHaunted Attraction is located at 18 South Perry Street in Pontiac. All tickets, including Speed Pass, are available online at . General Admission and VIP are also available onsite.
Attendees can also take advantage of the "Stay and Play in Pontiac" program, which offers discounts at participating restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and venues with an Ereticket stub. Extend a visit and explore all that Pontiac has to offer.
About EreHaunted Attraction:
Year after year, Ere4-Story Haunted Attraction consistently ranks as one of the world's scariest haunts, including being named the number one haunted attraction in the United States in the 2019 Today 10 Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards. As Michigan's largest haunted attraction and the 2005 through 2009 holder of the Guinness World Record for largest walk-through haunted house, owners Edward and James Terehave spent nearly four decades plotting terror to keep you up at night.
Opened in 2000, Ed and Jim Terehave built Ereinto an empire of fear in downtown Pontiac. Ereis a four-story playground for your mind, named after the Greek god of primordial darkness. With staff working year-round, EreHaunted Attraction's engineers create and design thrills to agitate all five of your mortal senses.
