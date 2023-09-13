(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The All-In Release of Michael W. Jackson 's "Success Is Within You "
“God can help your dreams come true.” This excerpt from the Foreword Reviews of Jeremiah Rood will never get old. Dan MacIntosh reinforced it with a line from his Hollywood Book Reviews,“Success in life also involves a partnership with God-earthly success is inseparably linked to our faith in God.” The material possessions we acquire and associate with success can become outdated over time. What is lasting is what dwells inside us, and that is where our success truly comes from.
Meet someone who never ceases to be amazed by the superlatives of human achievement. A scientist by profession but a strong believer of God, Michael W. Jackson elaborates key truths to make success within reach. They are enriched by the viewpoints and perspectives of others. One of his desires is to be able to share concepts that can still be carried on even when time ages. The four editions of his book Success Is Within You are the realization of it.
Jackson firmly believes that God created mankind to inspire and help each other to bring forth their best selves. Our dreams and striving for excellence to make them come true will requireto share them, as fulfilling them will need lending hands. His goal is to lend a hand in our continuevolution to the better version of ourselves. He givvery promising reminder that we are greater than we think we are, and we, partnered by God, are greater than any challenge we face. As Emily-Jane Hills Orford wrote in her Readers' Favorite review,“He began his discourse in Success Is Within You with his own perspective on the meaning of success and how it reflects in his life. He then challenges readers to define success as it pertains to them. Every chapter is another step toward understanding and appreciating the true meaning of success and how it can be related to our beliefs.”
Emily-Jane Hills Orford also said it right,“A man who seeks validation of his greatness other than himself doesn't know his true self.” We are special in our own way. There is no exact copy of us; we are priceless as a rare art piece. We possess something withinthat no one else has. Sometimes we look at and even look up to someone amazing and then lose hope, knowing that we can't rise to his or her level. We witness exceptional examples of a skill or talent that resonates with us, but this self-help book by Michael W. Jackson will change our mindsets not to feel inadequate in the presence of excellence.“We shouldn't be miserable because not everything goes our way,” as Dan MacIntosh accentuated. The best of the best in anything does not exist to makefeel less but to demonstrate what is possible for every dreamer.
Jeremiah Rood adds,“Success Is Within You is passionate about championing God's power over people's individual successes. It is a book that is relentless in its optimism; that no matter one's struggles, there is something to be gained from the experience.”
